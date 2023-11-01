Michigan Energy Plan: At Least $200 Billion For Wind, Solar and Corporate Profits With No Effect On Global Climate 

MIDLAND, Mich. — The energy bill package being considered by the Michigan Legislature would cost ratepayers at least $200 billion with about half going towards corporate profits. It would exponentially increase the number of wind turbines and solar panels in Michigan, requiring utilities to build thousands more of these every year. The impact these policies will have on global climate change is essentially zero.
“The energy plan being pushed by the Michigan Legislature would raise electricity rates by potentially thousands of dollars per year for the typical ratepayer, with much of that going to profits for monopoly utilities,” said Jason Hayes, director of energy and environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. “It would litter the state with windmills and solar panels, often against the will of local communities, and virtually have zero effect on global climate.”
According to an analysis from the Mackinac Center, the “net zero” plan (Senate Bills 271-277 and House Bills 4759-4761) would:
The Mackinac Center submitted testimony on these bills in June. Learn more about the Mackinac Center's work on energy policy here.
