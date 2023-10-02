Income Tax Lawsuit Should Continue

MIDLAND, Mich. — Today, the Michigan Attorney General’s office moved to dismiss a challenge to the state’s unlawful income tax increase. The lawsuit was filed by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy on behalf of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, National Federation of Independent Business, Inc., Senator Ed McBroom, Representative Dale Zorn, and six individual taxpayers from across the state.
Below is a statement from Patrick J. Wright, vice president for legal affairs at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy:
“The motion argues that only the Legislature can fix the Attorney General’s misinterpretation of the law. This is fundamentally wrong. It is the province and duty of the courts to interpret the law. Further, the Attorney General largely abandons her own opinion and instead raises procedural hurdles in an attempt to insulate the illegal tax hike from review. We look forward to responding to the motion.”
Learn more about the lawsuit here.
Read the Attorney General’s brief here.
