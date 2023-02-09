House Votes to Thwart Income Tax Cut And Give Away $1.65 Billion in Corporate Welfare

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy condemns the House vote on House Bill 4001. The bill includes $180 rebate checks that would draw from last year's revenue in an attempt to prevent an automatic reduction to the personal income tax rate. Lawmakers are violating basic accounting principles to deny Michiganders the tax cut they are owed.
The bill also earmarks $1.65 billion for corporate welfare programs, the majority of which will go SOAR, one of the state's selective business subsidy programs. This program allows state administrators to select whichever businesses they want and award them however much they’d like. No other state in the country operates a program like this.
Below is a statement from David Guenthner, vice president for government affairs at the Mackinac Center.
House Bill 4001 steals a long-overdue permanent income tax cut from our state’s hard-working teachers, retail workers, barbers, first responders, and other middle class workers. At the same time, it doles out another $1.5 billion to mega-corporations that do not need taxpayer dollars to expand, plus $150 million to politically-connected developers. Lawmakers should not hide behind a fig leaf of one-time rebate checks of $180 per family to distract people from their votes for this scam.
It was anticipated that the legislation would be pushed through the Senate this evening, however; Senate Republicans adjourned session early today. This allows time for Michigan’s citizens to see what is in this legislation and what it does and does not do. The Senate is now expected to vote on this bill on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Learn more about the Mackinac Center's position on House Bill 4001 here.
