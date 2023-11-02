Bureaucrats Are Setting Up Michigan Broadband Funds to Fail

MIDLAND, Mich. — Michigan will soon receive almost $1.6 billion from the 2021 federal infrastructure bill to be spent on high-speed internet deployment and adoption. State and federal law is clear that these funds are to go to areas of the state with no current broadband access. But state and federal bureaucrats are doing everything they can to steer the money to places it isn’t needed.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy submitted a public comment to the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, part of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. This is in response to the agency’s intitial proposal for use of funds from the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, or BEAD..
The stated goal of state and federal policymakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is to close the gaps in service and provide high-speed internet for nearly everyone. But, as noted in the Mackinac Center’s comment, the high-speed internet office’s initial plan will leave rural and unserved communities behind and instead steer tax dollars to more populated areas, which already have access to broadband internet.
The comment explains how Michigan’s initial BEAD proposal:
“Michigan should revise its plan for spending the federal BEAD funds on truly unserved areas, which are mostly rural, and to emphasize increasing adoption rates over building duplicative infrastructure,” said Dr. Theodore Bolema, a senior fellow with the Mackinac Center and author of the public comment. “The state should invest in people, not in unnecessary buildouts that only benefit politically connected interests and property developers in populated areas that already have access to fast internet services.”
