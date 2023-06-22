Blackout Bills Are Dangerous and Economy-Crushing

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Michigan Senate Energy and Environment Committee heard testimony today on Senate Bills 271 to 277. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy submitted testimony on these bills.
Below is a statement from Jason Hayes, director of energy and environmental policy at the Mackinac Center.
Senate Bills 271 to 277 are blackout bills. They will impose staggering cost increases for Michigan’s electricity services while drastically reducing reliability. Early results of modeling indicate that SB 271-277 would add more than $120 billion in additional costs by 2035 and more than $385 billion by 2050.
If lawmakers wish to achieve Gov. Whitmer's CO2 reduction goals, there are far more moderate plans that could be adopted without imposing electricity shortfalls and blackouts. Our modeling shows that a more reasonably paced plan, which adds carbon capture to existing coal and natural gas plants will still achieve these goals, while saving more than $90 billion through 2035 and almost $180 billion through 2050. The bills reviewed in the Senate Energy Committee today are a dangerous and economy crushing rush into green energy caused shortages. Michigan legislators should reject them immediately.
Read the submitted testimony here. Learn more about the Mackinac Center's work on energy policy here.
