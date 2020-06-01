Michigan Unemployment Skyrockets in COVID-19 Pandemic

Michigan has the second highest unemployment rate among the states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s rate increased from just 4.0% in March to 23.8% in April, the highest level on these records that go back to 1976.
Unemployment is up across the country, but Michigan has been hit harder than most other states. The unemployment rate for the U.S. increased from 4.5% to 14.4%.
Differences in the unemployment rate also mask some of the losses in Michigan because the state had more people drop out of the labor force than the U.S. as a whole. Michigan’s labor force — the number of people employed or looking for work — fell 6.6% in the month, compared to 4.1% nationally.
Michigan’s losses may be because its industrial makeup was more susceptible to decisions to close large parts of society. Or it may be because Gov. Whitmer’s shutdown orders affected more people in this state than similar orders affected Americans in other states.
These losses should reinforce the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of harm in addition to the people infected with the virus.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited. Permission to reprint any comments below is granted only for those comments written by Mackinac Center policy staff.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact