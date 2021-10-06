Mackinac Center for Public Policy

About | Agenda | Publications | Litigation | Databases | Events | |

Labor
Blog

Licensing Law Means Michigan Cosmetologists Have Unnecessary Debt

Too many costly mandates mean fewer workers

October 6, 2021 | Facebook Twitter Email Print Font size:

By Jarrett Skorup

If you want to provide hair, skin or nail services in Michigan as a cosmetologist, it requires a $200 fee, passing an exam and taking more than 1,500 hours of education and training. That’s much more than the state requires of child care workers, 25 times more training than it mandates for carpenters or roofers and 250 times more than the minimum standard for auto mechanics.

A new report from the Institute for Justice shows that this leads to high costs and loads of debt for the predominantly low-income women trying to work in cosmetology. It’s very unlikely that the state of Michigan’s mandates are worthwhile.

According to the study, for the state of Michigan, the average cosmetologist:

  • Has to pay more than $15,000 to meet the education and training requirements.
  • Is eligible for Pell Grants 85% of the time, meaning they are lower-income students.
  • Has one-third of the mandated educational costs covered by this federal grant.
  • Incurs about $8,300 in debt from cosmetology school.
  • Has only a 50-50 chance to finish the licensing requirements within two years.

In sum, Michigan’s licensing requirements make cosmetology school expensive and time-consuming, with few students graduating on time. The hours of training required rarely pay off in terms of earnings for those who do become cosmetologists. And nearly half of the people who enroll in these programs never finish, which means the time and money was wasted.

Lawmakers should evaluate Michigan’s cosmetology licensing law and get rid of the mandates that don’t make any sense. Regulations should be simple and directly aimed at what problems the government is trying to solve. If the state cares about cleanliness and safety in cosmetology shops, it could periodically inspect them. It does not require an extensive licensing program to achieve that goal.

Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.

Facebook Twitter Email Print

Related Articles

Labor

You Shouldn’t Need a License to Work as a Property Manager

Jarrett Skorup | July 16, 2021

Read more

Policy Change in the Arcane World of Regulation

James M. Hohman | February 26, 2021

Read more

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.

Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.

Mackinac Center for Public Policy

| About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact

(989) 631-0900 | 140 W. Main Street Midland, MI 48640 P.O. Box 568 | | © 2021 Mackinac Center for Public Policy