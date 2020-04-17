Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Cabins, Hand Sanitizer and More

Michigan businesses continue to get creative

[Photo of Holly Wetzel] By Holly Wetzel

Much of the Michigan economy has been shut down for nearly a month and many are beginning to feel the effects. Though some businesses are temporarily shutting down, many are still finding creative ways to help with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Here’s our latest roundup of what businesses across the state are doing.

CBS Detroit: The Detroit Bus Company Is Now Making Bulk Hand Sanitizer

Detroit Free Press: Ford expands making medical products, tags two Michigan plants

Facebook: Lake Shore Boat Top Company Makes Masks

Facebook: BAJ Glass Making Medical Grade Face shields

Grand Rapids Press: Grand Rapids chemical company making hand sanitizer for nursing homes, others in need

Grand Rapids Press: Amway makes free hand sanitizer for Spectrum Health, Kids’ Food Basket

Holland Sentinel: West Michigan businesses lead mass effort in 3D printing face masks

MLive: Hemlock Semiconductor donates personal protective equipment to Covenant HealthCare

UpNorthLive: Traverse City campground opens cabins for healthcare, essential workers during COVID-19

Editor's Note: We will continue to highlight these types of stories in the coming weeks. If you see examples in your local community and would like to share them, please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.

