Cabins, Hand Sanitizer and More

Much of the Michigan economy has been shut down for nearly a month and many are beginning to feel the effects. Though some businesses are temporarily shutting down, many are still finding creative ways to help with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Here’s our latest roundup of what businesses across the state are doing.
CBS Detroit: The Detroit Bus Company Is Now Making Bulk Hand Sanitizer
Detroit Free Press: Ford expands making medical products, tags two Michigan plants
Facebook: Lake Shore Boat Top Company Makes Masks
Facebook: BAJ Glass Making Medical Grade Face shields
Grand Rapids Press: Grand Rapids chemical company making hand sanitizer for nursing homes, others in need
Grand Rapids Press: Amway makes free hand sanitizer for Spectrum Health, Kids’ Food Basket
Holland Sentinel: West Michigan businesses lead mass effort in 3D printing face masks
MLive: Hemlock Semiconductor donates personal protective equipment to Covenant HealthCare
UpNorthLive: Traverse City campground opens cabins for healthcare, essential workers during COVID-19
Editor's Note: We will continue to highlight these types of stories in the coming weeks. If you see examples in your local community and would like to share them, please contact Holly Wetzel at wetzel@mackinac.org.
