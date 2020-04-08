Businesses and Individuals Continue Creatively Helping

This week we are continuing to highlight ways Michigan businesses and individuals are changing their day-to-day operations to help out during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses have reconfigured themselves to make personal protection equipment for health care workers, including gowns, face shields and masks. More distilleries are starting to produce hand sanitizer, while another company is designing copper products that can stop the spread of germs. You can check out the complete roundup below.
Crain’s Detroit Business: Shirkey's Orbitform building N95 mask sanitizer machine for hospitals
Crain’s Detroit Business: Carhartt to make masks, gowns in COVID-19 response
Holland Sentinel: Coppercraft producing, donating 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer
Petoskey News: Petoskey Plastics to manufacture isolation gowns for McLaren Health Care
The Detroit News: Eastern Market remains open with pre-ordering, drive-thru options
The Detroit News: Detroit area group raises cash to feed health workers, help restaurants
Up North Live: Traverse City supplier helping to save lives by making pressure switches for ventilators
Up North Live: Company designs copper products for business entryways to help fight COVID-19
WNEM: Local roof manufacturer making PPEs for medical professionals
