World Cup wisdom

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Are Americans less patriotic now than we were 50 years ago? By traditional measures, the answer is probably yes. Many observers unfavorably compare this year’s sporadic A250 celebrations to the pride seen in past events such as the 1976 Bicentennial. It can seem that something about the patriotic spirit of our country is lacking. But one pleasant surprise of 2026 is that a soccer tournament, of all things, boosted Americans’ appreciation of our country.
People from all over the world are gathering to watch the FIFA World Cup. This year’s tournament, hosted in North America, features 48 teams from 48 different countries.
The competition lasts from June 11 to July 19, with more than 104 matches played across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Eleven cities in the United States are hosting matches, drawing international fans who have come not only to support their teams but to experience American culture firsthand. In doing so, they have made Americans themselves more appreciative of their country.
The last two weeks have shown us that though the government usually fails to fix our problems, Americans still step up. What has emerged is a kind of patriotism without politics, where individuals share in moments of goodwill and pride in the United States — just in time for its 250th birthday.
Videos from international visitors have blown up on social media platforms. Many highlight the friendliness of Americans, the energy of hosting cities, and the ease of participating in events. They’ve even praised things that we Americans consider routine, such as air conditioning.
Economically, businesses are showing off their ability to provide consumers with a great experience. Free refills and bottomless appetizers have shocked international visitors. One X user wrote, “The supply chains of this nation are beyond anything my ancestors imagined” following his experience at a Mexican restaurant in the United States.
The World Cup has sparked moments of connection and shared celebration. Americans have welcomed visitors with open arms. In Lawrence, Kansas, we see American hospitality in the warm embrace given to the Algerian national team that chose the Berkeley of the Midwest as its home base for the World Cup. The city welcomed the team in style, playing the Algerian national anthem while displaying a giant Algerian national flag on the grounds of the University of Kansas.
Americans have often blinded themselves to the great things this country has to offer. As author David Foster Wallace pointed out in his 2005 Kenyon College commencement speech, we have accepted the mentality of the fish that does not realize it’s swimming in water. We tend to overlook and underappreciate how good we have it here in America.
Through the eyes of visitors, everyday aspects of life in the United States — freedom of movement, access to housing and opportunity, a system built on competition and innovation — stand out in a new way. These strengths are not the product of a single policy or institution. They are the result of a tradition that leaves individuals free to create, compete, and connect.
What visitors are experiencing reflects a country built on these ideals. It is evident in the confident way Americans welcome others, in the way we share our space, and in the way our stubbornly monolingual people connect across cultural differences without political agendas. In a time when division often dominates conversation, this is a reminder that the strength of our country rests with our people.
The United States has always been more than its government. From 1776 to 2026, America has been shaped by ordinary individuals achieving extraordinary things. We are a nation built, as Lawrence W. Reed puts it, on “uncommon people.” The World Cup is showing us that this idea lives today.
“Americans have already won the ultimate prize, whatever happens at the World Cup,” Jack Butler writes in the Wall Street Journal. “We get to live here.”
Patriotism today may not look the way it did 50 years ago, but it has not vanished. The World Cup reminds us that we have a lot to be proud of in the United States. Our people top the list. Throughout these past few weeks, the ideals of our country have shown through, highlighting all we have to offer visitors and citizens alike.
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