Think your electric bill is high?

This article originally appeared in the Lansing State Journal February 16, 2026.
As winter tightens its grip on Michigan and temperatures plunge below zero, electricity isn’t a luxury - it’s a lifeline. Keeping houses warm and the lights on during brutal winter weather depends on reliable, affordable power. Yet just as residents need electricity the most, Michigan’s energy policies are driving up electricity rates while pushing nuclear and other dependable power plants off the grid.
Michigan residential electricity rates are already 16% higher than the national average. Rates have risen roughly 28% since 2019, with the average household now paying about $1,630 per year. These increases aren’t accidental, nor are they due to simple inflation. They are the direct consequences of energy policies adopted in Lansing.
In an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Michigan has begun shutting down coal and natural gas plants that still have decades of useful life. At the same time, utilities are required to build large volumes of wind and solar power, along with costly battery storage to compensate for the intermittency of these weather-dependent energy sources. Utilities are guaranteed recovery of these investments, plus 9% profit through electric rates, meaning customers inevitably foot the bill.
We are still early in this transition. Currently, solar power provides less than 3% of our state’s power, and wind less than 8%. Yet our policies require steadily increasing reliance on these unreliable sources. Our two regional utility monopolies, DTE and Consumers Energy, plan to supply 24% of our electricity from solar and 50% from wind, along with a huge investment in four-hour battery backup by 2035. Ratepayers will pay for all that investment, plus the decommissioning cost for closing reliable coal and natural gas-powered plants early.
The cost implications are staggering. A recent study by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, “Michigan’s Expensive Net-Zero Gamble,” estimates that these policies could raise electric bills to almost double the amount you pay today
Supporters of these mandates may argue that the higher costs are worth it for the sake of reducing carbon emissions. But Michigan has already cut emissions by about 32% from their 2005 peak. According to the same study, even eliminating all emissions in Michigan - including from vehicles and industry - would reduce global temperatures by only 0.0015 degrees by 2100. That marginal impact raises a serious question: Are these mandates worth the economic harm to Michigan families?
And that economic damage could get even worse as renewable costs rise. Federal tax credits that covered roughly 30% of solar construction costs are expiring, and increased tariffs on imported solar panels have already pushed project costs up about 10%. Meanwhile, solar and wind remain useless in cloudy or still weather. In Michigan, solar generates meaningful power only about four hours per day on average over the year, while wind operates roughly 27% of the time. Both technologies require frequent replacement, with project lifespans of 20 to 30 years.
Nuclear energy produces no carbon dioxide or air pollution, operates reliably in all weather conditions, and can run for 60 to 80 years. Nuclear plants typically shut down only for scheduled refueling, which can be planned during periods of low demand. The Mackinac Center study finds nuclear power can cost half as much as wind generation and as little as 30% to 70% of the cost of solar, depending on reactor design.
If Michigan is serious about affordable, reliable, and clean energy — especially during long, punishing winters — nuclear power should be the cornerstone of replacing aging plants. Choosing durable, dependable generation today would spare future ratepayers from endlessly paying to rebuild the electric grid.
Michigan’s winters are harsh. Our energy policy shouldn’t make them harsher.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
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