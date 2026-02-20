Why Michigan needs more housing, despite a flat population

“If our population isn’t increasing, why does Michigan need more housing?”
That’s a question I frequently hear when I work on housing policy, and it's a very understandable one. Here’s the answer.
The price of housing changes for the same reason that the price of anything else changes: supply and demand. The demand for housing has increased faster than its supply, so prices have shot up.
Why has the supply of housing not kept up with increased demand? Interest rates, which buyers notice, affect builders, too. Labor and material costs are also up, due to insufficient supply. And governments make it expensive to build. In some places, it’s illegal.
If Michigan’s population isn’t growing, why does demand for housing go up?
The number of people in a state does not determine the demand for housing. What matters is how many people want to buy a home.
Even if the state population hasn’t changed much, more people want to buy a home than in the past. Why is this?
Michigan’s lawmakers can’t do much about interest rates or the cost of building materials. Increasing the number of people who work in the housing industry takes a long time. But lawmakers can increase the housing supply by lessening state and local regulations that make it more expensive to build.
