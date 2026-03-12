Limit zoning to make Michigan grow again

In many of the cities we all love, most of the housing was built before Michigan established zoning laws, under a regulatory structure far less strict than the one we see today. Cities used to be built organically, driven by market factors and demand from residents. As a result, Michigan was affordable even when it was a fast-growing state.
That is no longer true. Our affordability has gone down, especially in areas that have passed restrictive zoning laws. And because of our aging population and smaller family sizes, we need much more housing than we used to need despite stagnant population growth.
Fast-growing states around the country limit municipal zoning. Florida, Texas, Montana and other states limit local housing regulations in ways similar to the reforms in Michigan’s broad-based housing package. That’s because freedom, private property rights, and allowing the market to provide affordable housing are more important than government control at the local level.
The state of Michigan created municipal governments, and they are creatures of the state – not the other way around. State lawmakers recognize this in many policy areas.
The state of Michigan prevents local governments from infringing on certain gun rights and preventing distribution of public services like water, electricity, pipelines and internet. State law limits municipalities from imposing income taxes and bans them from having their own sales taxes. Our cities, towns and counties cannot ban ridesharing companies or impose their own occupational licensing laws. The state requires local governments to fund their pension systems adequately and demands that school boards provide a good reading curriculum. The Michigan Constitution caps local property taxes, and the U.S. Constitution does not allow local governments to infringe on speech or religion.
Why? Because individual rights are more important than government control, whether that control comes from the federal, state or local government. Preventing high taxes and unreasonable increases is a higher principle than municipal power. Allowing people the freedom to live and work and move more easily around Michigan should be the overriding priority for state lawmakers.
Housing and private property rights are essential. When local laws make it very difficult or impossible to build and grow, when they drive up costs and make it harder for young people to afford living in this state, it is incumbent upon state lawmakers to pass reasonable laws that protect the rights of all Michigan residents.
