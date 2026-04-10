How Civility Strengthens Policy

In a time of sharp divisions and fiery rhetoric, civility can seem like a remnant of a quieter past. But for those committed to advancing free markets and limited government, civility is essential to progress. It is the foundation on which durable ideas are built, tested and ultimately adopted.
For more than 250 years, the American experiment has relied on vigorous, thoughtful debate. From the republic’s earliest days, competing visions for the country’s future were argued forcefully, with the goal of obtaining public support. Disagreements were not avoided; they were engaged in a way that allowed ideas to compete on their merits and be judged by citizens.
Civil discourse recognizes citizens as active participants in policy debates and decision-making. When discussion is civil, people engage as equals, offering perspectives and weighing evidence. This inclusion strengthens policy outcomes, fosters ownership, and reinforces that — in a free society — citizens are the ultimate source of the policies and laws that govern them.
This approach is especially important for think tanks dedicated to free markets and limited government principles. Our work is about ideas — developing, refining and advancing them in the public square. Unlike political campaigns, which often prioritize short-term wins, think tanks operate on a longer time horizon. We aim to educate and inform all citizens, knowing that good policy flows downstream from good ideas.
Civil discourse is what grants productivity to diametrically opposing viewpoints. Without it, conversations devolve into noise and chaos, losing the opportunity to persuade or inspire in the process. With it, even the most intense disagreements can lead to greater clarity, stronger arguments and, ideally, common ground. This is an approach that prioritizes substance over performance and engagement over division. It means recognizing that the goal is not simply to win an argument, but to advance understanding.
Civility does not mean compromising one’s principles or softening one’s convictions. In fact, the opposite is true. Civility sharpens arguments. It requires actively listening and understanding opposing views well enough to respond effectively, rather than dismissing them or deflecting with personal attacks. In this sense, civility is not a constraint but a helpful tool.
The value of civility has been tested throughout the history of our nation and continues to endure. Society today grows more polarized in public discourse, aided by viral trends that increasingly reward extreme rhetoric over reason. These societal conditions underscore the importance of recommitting to civility now more than ever. The practice of civility is a source of strength in our marketplace of ideas.
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The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
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