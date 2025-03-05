U.S. House pours cold water on Energy Dept.’s heater ban

The United States House of Representatives condemned the Department of Energy's restrictive and unnecessary ban on tankless natural gas water heaters in a Feb. 27 resolution. By passing H.J. Res. 20 with a vote of 221-198-2, the House used the Congressional Review Act to express its disapproval of the ban, which was rushed into place in the final days of the Biden Administration.
The Mackinac Center is part of a coalition of 25 free-market organizations that called for Congress to support the resolution in a letter ahead of the vote. The vote is a proper step by lawmakers toward prioritizing consumer needs over regulatory overreach.
The Energy Department’s rule is rooted in outdated fears over dwindling domestic energy supplies. The department has cited concern about an energy shortage to impose these and other efficiency standards. That’s no longer a realistic concern because the United States now leads the world in natural gas and oil production. Modern appliances, like tankless water heaters, are remarkably efficient, and natural gas is a clean domestic fuel. There is no need for misguided regulations imposed by distant government agencies that restrict consumer choice under outdated notions of efficiency.
Rules like this limit choice and remove consumer options. Restrictions on efficient and clean gas-powered appliances will not improve environmental outcomes but will increase the cost of compliant water heaters by more than $230. These rules disproportionately burden vulnerable, low-income families and seniors who often live on fixed incomes, harming the very people progressive greens and government regulators claim to care for.
Tankless gas water heaters provide instant hot water and lower operating costs. Preserving access to affordable and efficient options aligns with sound energy policy and preserves consumer choice.
The Senate should follow the lead of the lower chamber and ensure that families can choose what works best for them rather than what Washington dictates. Federal lawmakers must establish policies that respect individual liberty and reflect today’s energy abundance — not yesterday’s fears.
