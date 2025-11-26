Three policy reforms to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day

I can’t roast a turkey that doesn’t come out dry, and casseroles and stuffing have never appealed to me. But there’s one Thanksgiving Day tradition I try my best to honor, and that’s to be grateful. My inspiration, in part, is Larry Reed, who led the Mackinac Center for many years. His pamphlet “Are We Good Enough for Liberty?” explores the importance of expressing gratitude, saying it’s a key to being a person of good character, something to which I ascribe.
Therefore, I think it important to reflect on some of the Mackinac Center’s accomplishments over the past year and how they have benefited the people of Michigan.
Exposing and combatting SNAP fraud
In 2024, scammers were able to steal $14 million benefits from the SNAP program, which 1.4 million state residents use to buy food. Michigan Capitol Confidential was a consistent voice, exposing this fraud and pointing to a proven remedy. The House noticed and led charge in Lansing to enact a law that will make Bridge Cards more secure.
This solution will not only save taxpayer money, but it will also better ensure that those who rely on SNAP benefits won’t find, when they try to use their card, that someone has stolen their benefits. More secure cards means that people won’t have to deal with the trouble of reporting fraud or wondering where they can get food from next.
Saving on wasteful government spending and being sure that the poorest among us can continue to eat is something to be thankful for.
Challenging corporate welfare
In 2024 the Mackinac Center released another report on corporate welfare. “Front Page Failures” tracked newspaper headlines from 2000 to 2020 that heralded job deals coming from government subsidies. (Not surprisingly, the state’s deal-making apparatus has a terrible record.) This year, we have repeatedly referenced the report as we seek to dissaude lawmakers and others from supporting more such deals. So far in 2025, the state has not yet authorized any new business subsidies. More than that, lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in several of the state’s corporate welfare systems, which includes eliminating the MEDC and Michigan Strategic Fund.
That this is in the Overton Window of possibilities is something we here at Mackinac are thankful for.
Opposing SEIU Healthcare Michigan
The Mackinac Center filed a lawsuit in the Court of Claims on behalf of home caregivers who receive state stipends for tending to people in need, usually their loved ones. They have been forced into a union, though they do not receive any benefit from being in a union and are not state employees. Forced unionization also violates their constitutional rights. The lawsuit centers around Dick Sullivan, who opposes being represented by the SEIU. Sullivan argues he shouldn't be forced into a bargaining unit that isn't offering him any meaningful benefit.
The fact that Dick can be represented, as he is unfairly being taken advantage of, is something to be thankful for.
The Mackinac Center has accomplished many things over the past year, but as an employee and as a Michigander, these are a few of the ones that have stuck out to me. These are three issues worth reflecting on over the Thanksgiving supper table. By the way, I will express my gratitude in the company of homemade chicken alfredo rather than dry turkey, stuffing and casseroles.
On behalf of The Mackinac Center, I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.
