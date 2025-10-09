Mackinac Center Stands with Michigan Caregivers to Oppose SEIU’s New Dues Skim

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, representing Michigan home caregivers Tammy Martin and Dick Sullivan, disputes the legitimacy of the recent election in which just 4,205 out of approximately 32,000 home care providers voted to unionize with SEIU Healthcare Michigan. Through an ongoing lawsuit filed in the Michigan Court of Claims, the Mackinac Center argues that the state is violating caregivers’ constitutional rights by misclassifying them as public employees in a transparent attempt to bring back a discredited forced unionization practice.
Tammy Martin, who cares for her son with mitochondrial disease, and Dick Sullivan, who supports his adult son, both oppose being represented by the Service Employees International Union and say they and other home caregivers — most of whom are family members caring for elderly or disabled loved ones — should not be forced into a bargaining unit that offers them no meaningful benefit.
“SEIU’s so-called ‘win’ in unionizing 32,000 Michigan home-care providers is just a political power grab disguised as representation,” said Derk Wilcox, senior attorney at the Mackinac Center. “Many of these caregivers never asked for a union and will see no real benefit, just dues skimmed from their Medicaid stipends. SEIU has no real bargaining power here; compensation for caregivers is set by state lawmakers. This is a revival of a failed scheme that once funneled tens of millions to the union while doing little for caregivers.”
The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation will continue to advocate for the rights of all Michigan caregivers to remain free from unwanted union representation and protect their full compensation from unjust deductions.
