Let the Line 5 Tunnel project go ahead

The Mackinac Center appreciates the opportunity to provide comments supporting the approval of the Line 5 Tunnel Project Proposal (Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy application number HQ3-8BYB-N9DT1). The project ensures energy security, economic stability, and environmental protection for Michigan and the Midwest.
Project Overview
The Line 5 pipeline, operational since 1953, transports 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil and natural gas liquids, supplying 55% of Michigan’s propane, 65% of Upper Peninsula propane, 45% of refinery feedstocks in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario, and Quebec, and jet fuel for airports like Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Toronto’s Pearson.[1], [2]
The tunnel project (Alternative 4b as described in the 2017 Dynamic Risk “Alternatives Analysis for the Straits Pipeline” report) relocates the pipeline into a concrete-lined tunnel 100 feet below the Straits of Mackinac, reducing environmental risks while maintaining energy reliability[3] (see also the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Draft EIS, Volume 1, Section 2.2).[4] On page 9, the Dynamic Risk report identifies Alternative 4b as having negligible operational risk compared to other alternatives. In Volume 1, Chapter 1, the draft EIS document evaluates impacts, alternatives, and mitigation, meeting federal NEPA standards.
Economic Benefits
The tunnel project supports Michigan’s economy and regional energy security. The 2021 Consumer Energy Alliance report estimates that a Line 5 shutdown would result in $20.8 billion in annual economic losses across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, including $3.06 billion in Michigan’s economic activity, 6,692 jobs, and $56.8 million in tax revenues.[5] Michigan’s Upper Peninsula relies on Line 5 for 65% of the propane it uses and would face supply shortages without alternatives.[6] The 2020 Mackinac Center report, “Assessing the Costs of the U.P. Energy Task Force Committee Recommendations,” notes shutdowns could increase propane prices by $0.10–$0.35 per gallon, with historical spikes of 80% during shortages.[7] This finding was supported by the Dynamic Risk report, which noted:
The abandonment of Line 5 would cost about $200M and would also produce an increase of 10¢/gallon to 35¢/gallon for propane in the Michigan Upper Peninsula. The system would go into apportionment, causing supply squeeze and a higher product costs in Detroit/Toledo (462,000 barrels/day refinery capacity and major suppliers to Michigan). The local prices for refined petroleum products would be expected to increase by two cents per gallon for the 5.7 billion gallons of gas and refined petroleum product consumption each year in Michigan.[8]
The Dynamic Risk report estimates Line 5 contributes $80 million annually in Michigan, supporting 900 jobs, with the tunnel project adding 400–1,800 construction jobs (see page 9).
Safety and Legal Compliance
The U.S. Army Corps’ draft EIS acknowledges the potential for the tunnel project to enhance safety conditions by mitigating the risk of anchor strike. The tunnel eliminates the possibility of a strike, reducing it from the “No Action Alternative” potential of once every 1,300 years (see: page 4-188). [9]
The 2017 Dynamic Risk report notes negligible operational or environmental risks associated with pursuing the tunnel alternative (see page MS-3 for discussion of Alternative 4b).
Ongoing continuous monitoring, the positive results of the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2017 hydrostatic pressure test,[10] and robust tunnel design bolster a 68-year leak-free record for this section of the pipeline. The EIS document also confirms that the project complies with the National Environmental Protection Act and other federal standards (See EIS, Volume 1, Chapter 1).
Environmental Mitigation
The U.S. Army Corps’ draft EIS identifies several short-term impacts, including the loss of 19 acres of vegetation and 4.32 acres of wetland, potential impacts on water-based recreation, increased truck traffic during construction, and noise affecting 45 residences (Draft EIS, Volume 1, Section 4). Notably, many similar impacts would occur if this process led to the shutdown and decommissioning of the pipeline.
The Army Corps’ draft EIS document recognizes that mitigation efforts are expected to address or remediate those short-term impacts. Mitigation includes erosion controls, stormwater management, and revegetation. The draft EIS in Volume 2, Section 5, also recommends considering additional alternatives to mitigate environmental impacts. Long-term, the EIS Executive Summary document plainly states that the tunnel project will result in a “beneficial cumulative effect on reduced risks of a petroleum leak in the Straits and, when combined with one of the decommissioning sub-alternatives, improvements to water-based recreation.”
Other reports have made it clear that rejecting or shuttering the pipeline will not reduce the demand for the products it is used to transport. Instead, those products will be transported by other means, such as rail or truck. The 2017 Dynamic Risk report notes rail alternatives pose higher spill risks — 2.567 spills/year (see pages 7-18). The Consumer Energy Alliance report explains that a shutdown of the Line 5 offers no emissions reductions or cost benefits, “as refineries, chemical plants, and propane processors currently dependent on Line 5 will simply seek out higher cost suppliers of crude oil and natural gas liquids” (see page 15).
Both rail and truck entail higher risks of spills than pipelines. Furthermore, Mackinac Center testimony before the Michigan House Transportation Committee, “Estimating Some Costs of Closing Line 5,” indicated that “the total cost of replacing Line 5 with tanker trucks is $916,000 per day, or $334 million per year due to road damage, congestion, accidents and carbon dioxide emission.” This effort would require as many as 2,150 additional tanker trucks moving fuels across the Mackinac Bridge daily.[11]
Response to Opponent Concerns
Opponents, including "For the Love of Water," cite public opposition, inadequate review, safety risks, environmental impacts, tribal concerns, rising costs ($1.5 billion), minimal need, and political influence.[12]
Recommendation
The U.S. Army Corps’ draft EIS report, the 2017 Dynamic Risk, 2021 Consumer Energy Alliance, the 2020 Mackinac Center reports, and the 2023 MPSC ruling in favor of the tunnel project all confirm that the tunnel alternative safely and effectively balances energy, economic, and environmental needs.
The Mackinac Center urges the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to approve the project, ensuring energy reliability and protecting the Great Lakes.
References:
[1] “2021the Regional Economic and Fiscal Impacts of an Enbridge Line 5 Shutdown” (Consumer Energy Alliance, 2021), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://consumerenergyalliance.org/cms/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/CEA_LINE5_REPORT_2021_DIGITAL_FINAL.pdf
[2] Jason Hayes, Tom Pyle. “Line 5 Tunnel: A win for Michigan’s energy, economy and environment” (Bridge Michigan, April 28, 2025), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.bridgemi.com/guest-commentary/opinion-line-5-tunnel-win-michigans-energy-economy-and-environment.
[3] “Alternatives Analysis for the Straits Pipeline” (Dynamic Risk, June 27,2017) Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.michigan.gov/psab/-/media/Project/Websites/psab/archive/media/SOM201701-Report-Rev-1.pdf.
[4] “Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Volume 1 - Chapters 1 through 7)” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Detroit District, May 2025) Retrieved August 5, 2025 from https://www.line5tunneleis.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Enbridge-Line-5-Tunnel-Project-Draft-Environmental-Statement_Volume-1_Chapters-1-through-7.pdf.
[5] “2021the Regional Economic and Fiscal Impacts of an Enbridge Line 5 Shutdown” (Consumer Energy Alliance, 2021), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://consumerenergyalliance.org/cms/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/CEA_LINE5_REPORT_2021_DIGITAL_FINAL.pdf
[6] Isaac Orr and Jason Hayes, “Assessing the Costs of the U.P. Energy Task Force Committee Recommendations” (Mackinac Center, September 10, 2020), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.mackinac.org/S2020-07.
[7] Isaac Orr and Jason Hayes, “Assessing the Costs of the U.P. Energy Task Force Committee Recommendations” (Mackinac Center, September 10, 2020), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.mackinac.org/S2020-07.
[8] “Alternatives Analysis for the Straits Pipeline” (Dynamic Risk, June 27,2017) Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.michigan.gov/psab/-/media/Project/Websites/psab/archive/media/SOM201701-Report-Rev-1.pdf.
[9] “Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Volume 1 - Chapters 1 through 7)” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Detroit District, May 2025) Retrieved August 5, 2025 from https://www.line5tunneleis.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Enbridge-Line-5-Tunnel-Project-Draft-Environmental-Statement_Volume-1_Chapters-1-through-7.pdf.
[10] “Enbridge Consent Decree – Civil Action No. 1:16-cv-914 Independent Third Party Review and Evaluation of Enbridge Submittal Section VII(C) Paragraph 25 and Section VII(E) Paragraph 71 Line 5 Dual Pipelines Hydrostatic Pressure Tests” (Environmental Protection Agency, November 16, 2017), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2017-11/documents/11.16.2017_line_5_hydrotest_report_-_final.pdf.
[11] Chris Douglas, “Estimating Some Costs of Closing Line 5: Testimony to the Michigan House Transportation Committee” (Mackinac Center, May 11, 2021), Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://www.mackinac.org/28865.
[12] “Army Corps Line 5 Tunnel Environmental Review Called ‘Sham Process’ as Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Risky Oil Project in Great Lakes” (Oil & Water Don’t Mix, June 17, 2025) Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://press.mirs.news/f41e43c7.pdf.
[13] https://www.michamber.com/news/chamber-encouraged-by-army-corps-plan-to-move-on-line-5-tunnel
[14] https://www.detroitchamber.com/chamber-reacts-line-5-executive-order/
[15] https://www.myupnow.com/news/groups-support-protest-line-5-tunnel-as-draft-environmental-impact-statement-is-released/article_7b826f7b-5540-4fa9-929f-2d3de497bf57.html
[16] https://www.bridgemi.com/guest-commentary/opinion-michigans-energy-future-relies-enbridges-great-lakes-tunnel
[17] https://www.greatlakesnow.org/2022/09/line-5-comments-army-corps-engineers/
[18] https://www.sentinel-standard.com/story/news/local/2020/10/04/brian-calley-michigan-needs-great-lakes-tunnel/42839715/
[19] https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/11/27/unions-urge-whitmer-back-line-5-tunnel/2081174002/
[20] https://action.local798.org/line_5_letter_to_the_governor
[21] https://www.liuna.org/transportation-infrastructure
[22] https://www.buildingtrades.ca/en/statement-by-the-coalition-of-building-trades-unions-in-support-of-line-5/
[23] https://www.miningjournal.net/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/2020/08/build-the-tunnel/
[24] https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/05/07/steelworkers-ohio-refinery-up-pressure-keep-line-5-open/4986979001/
[25] https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Bills/Bill?ObjectName=2025-HR-0091
[26] https://www.michigancapitolconfidential.com/23-michigan-house-democrats-buck-whitmer-nessel-on-line-5-pipeline
[27] https://www.international.gc.ca/country_news-pays_nouvelles/2023-05-16-us-eu.aspx?lang=eng
[28] https://governor.ohio.gov/media/news-and-media/governor-dewine-lt-governor-husted-urge-president-biden-to-keep-enbridge-line-5-open-11222021
[29] “Environmental Impact Statement Timelines (2010-2024)” (Executive Office of the President, Council on Environmental Quality, January 13, 2025) Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://ceq.doe.gov/docs/nepa-practice/CEQ_EIS_Timeline_Report_2025-1-13.pdf.
[30] “Use of special processing procedures for review of the Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel
Project” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, April 15, 2025) Retrieved June 26, 2025 from https://media.defense.gov/2025/Apr/15/2003689654/-1/-1/0/PUBLIC%20NOTICE%20DETROIT%20DISTRICT,%20PERMIT%20APPLICATION%20NO.%20LRE-2010-00463-56-A19.PDF.
[31] “MPSC approves siting permit for Enbridge to relocate Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac, with conditions; finds tunnel best option” (Michigan Public Service Commission, December 1, 2023) Retrieved June 27, 2025 from https://www.michigan.gov/mpsc/commission/news-releases/2023/12/01/mpsc-approves-siting-permit-for-enbridge-to-relocate-line-5.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact