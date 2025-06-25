Legislators return to bad ideas for confronting housing costs

In 2024, a slew of housing bills was introduced in the Michigan Legislature. The so-called Renters Bill of Rights package would have significantly increased regulations on housing providers. This would have meant fewer landlords, fewer options for people seeking housing and higher prices for renters.
That package died. But there is a new batch of similar bills in the Michigan Senate this year.
Senate Bill 372 would regulate rental application fees and prohibit certain property managers from using certain criteria as they screen prospective tenants.
Senate Bill 373 further restricts provisions in rental agreements and bans extra fees for certain payment methods.
Senate Bill 374 establishes procedures for sealing and expunging court records relating to past evictions.
Senate Bill 375 expands the definition of “rent” to include heating, cooling, water, sewer, electricity, trash removal, certain appliances and more. It also restricts landlords’ ability to charge certain fees.
These bills are not as bad as those introduced last year. But they aren’t good, and they won’t do anything to make housing more affordable.
Lawmakers who want to reduce the cost of housing need to make it much easier to build. More houses, more apartments, more multifamily homes. States that build see lower housing costs; those that micromanage builders see higher costs.
