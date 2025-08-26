A citizen’s guide to smarter policy analysis

This article originally appeared in The Detroit News August 4, 2025.
Three weeks ago, I offered seven questions people can ask to analyze policy ideas. Several readers told me the framework was helpful. Here are four more ideas for your policy analysis toolkit.
First, ask, “is this proposal consistent with the purpose of government?”
If that question causes you to ask why government exists, good. Different people have different answers. Is the purpose of government national security? A common banking system? Should the state redistribute resources to the needy? Our answers to these questions reveal important assumptions about government and society.
The Declaration of Independence says government exists to secure our rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The Michigan Constitution is similar: Government is for the “equal benefit, security and protection” of the people.
“Does this legislation have any defaults?” is the second question to ask when looking at a policy proposal.
Here’s an example of a default: In Michigan, you can choose to become an organ donor. Your name goes on the list, and you get a heart symbol printed on your driver’s license. But you have to choose to participate in the program. That’s a default. In contrast, jury duty is not voluntary. People are called up for jury duty and must request to be excused. That’s also a default.
Public policy experts call this “choice architecture.” Lawmakers know that most people most of the time go with the default. So, what choices are built into the bill we are assessing?
Third, how does a new program rank against other priorities of government? If you evaluate a program merely on its own merits, that’s incomplete. You should consider the opportunity cost of Program A versus Program B.
Public broadcasters raised a ruckus after Congress voted to defund PBS and NPR. You may think that public broadcasting is a good use of taxpayer funds. But if resources are limited, and they always are, should public radio take priority over great teachers, clean water or emergency services? Here’s an idea: give people a tax cut. Perhaps they’ll choose to support NPR voluntarily.
There are plenty of great ideas and worthy causes out there. A next-level analysis asks where a particular program ranks against core priorities of government.
Fourth, before launching a new program, ask, “Are people already working on this?” If you can find providers on apps like Yelp or Angi, government may not need to fill the gap.
Think about how much you hate micromanagement. If your boss steps in and makes decisions for you, your natural tendency is to throw up your hands and say, “fine, if you want to do the work, go ahead.” The same thing happens when government tries to do things that people could do on their own.
Americans are generous with their time and resources. They want to help address social problems. But sometimes government gets in the way. Some years ago, a city ordinance in Gainesville, Florida, prohibited soup kitchens from serving more than 130 meals per day. City officials were planning to enforce the rule strictly, but public outcry was loud enough to convince city officials to drop the rule. We should be skeptical of government policy that interferes with private charity.
Here in Michigan, we’ve seen both success and failure from state action. Government’s reach is broad, affecting families, communities, work and the economy. Our system of representative government works best when people are engaged. These four ideas can help a person think critically about the proper role of government.
And the proper limits.
