Why is Michigan trying to revive its failed state-run venture capital fund?

In 2003, the state of Michigan enacted a law starting the “Venture Michigan Fund.” This was a venture capital program where managers made investments backed by taxpayer funding. By all measures, it was a failure. It had no measurable effect on the economy; the 2004-2015 period saw Michigan lose more than 150,000 jobs, the worst performance among the 50 states. A 2018 Auditor General report found that it spent $450 million on 52 companies for 734 jobs — a dismal $613,000 per job “created.”
And yet the Michigan Legislature is trying to revive it. Why would they try to put in place a program that has been shown to be an abysmal failure?
One key reason: Concentrated benefits and diffuse costs. This is a concept in political science and economics that explains how government policy can lead to the overrepresentation of minor interests and the underrepresentation of majority interests. In sum, the costs of a policy are spread out among many people, while the benefits are concentrated on a smaller group. Because many people pay a small amount, they have little incentive to spend time and money lobbying against a policy, while the small group receiving enormous benefits has a strong incentive to lobby for it.
The attempted revival of the state’s failed state venture capital fund is a case study in how this works – and it helps explain why lawmakers regularly vote for bad public policy.
When the package for House Bills 5651-5653 came up for testimony in a legislative committee in June, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy was the only group to take a position opposing the bill.
Here’s the list of groups which testified or submitted a card in support:
• Alerje, Inc.
• aLlight Sciences
• Ann Arbor Spark
• Arcascope
• Ashling Partners
• Auricle, Inc.
• Automation Workz
• Bioscience Navigators
• BlueConduit
• Brightwater Tools
• Center Electric
• City of Detroit
• Clara Technologies
• Cogrounded
• CubeWorks
• Decimal Code
• Detroit Regional Chamber
• Eberg Capital
• Economic Development Leaders for Michigan
• Ecovia Renewables
• 86 Repairs
• Farmish
• Fifth Eye
• First Ignite
• Fusion Coolant Systems
• GreenMark Biomedical
• Grounded RVs
• HealthBar
• Housing North
• Iaso Therapeutics
• Invest Detroit
• iReprogram
• Kall Morris
• M3D
• Michigan Central
• Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights
• Middle Third
• MediCool Technologies
• MemryX
• Mercury Fund
• Michigan Black Business Alliance
• Michigan Venture Capital Association
• Michigan State University Research Foundation
• Michigan Translational Research & Commercialization
• Motion Grazer AI
• Motivation, Inc.
• Mountain Pass Solutions
• Movellus
• New Enterprise Forum
• NewHaptics
• NX Fuels
• On It Solutions
• 100k Ideas
• Opnr
• Pearl Edison
• PhotosynQ
• PlayBooked
• Poás Bioenergy
• Quantitative Collectors Group
• Red Cedar Ventures
• Refraction AI
• Ripple Science
• Spartan Innovations
• Student Achievement Systems
• Tandem
• Taza Aya
• Tech Stars
• TechTown Detroit
• The Patient Company
• TheraB Medical Products
• Ulendo Technologies
• University of Michigan
• Upkara
• Venture Catalysts
• Viewpoint
• Washtenaw County Commission
• Western Michigan University
• Western Michigan University Biosciences Research and Commercialization Center
• Workit Health
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact