Michigan’s grand plan for blackouts and massive utility bills

This article originally appeared in National Review December 4, 2023.
Michigan is the latest state to embrace the self-destructive idea that it can completely wean itself from traditional energy sources. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two laws on November 28 that all but ensure the state will replace its reliable sources of electricity production with unreliable ones such as wind and solar. The result, according to a new Mackinac Center analysis, will be skyrocketing utility bills and days-long blackouts in the depths of winter.
Under the first law, Michigan must meet a 100 percent “clean energy” mandate by 2040, easily one of the most aggressive targets in the nation. As a stepping stone, the state must come to produce 60 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2035, just twelve years from now. That’s a four-fold increase from its current use of those sources for 15 percent of its energy needs, which took decades and countless dollars and taxpayer subsidies to achieve.
What this would entail is a de facto takeover of a large swath of Michigan real estate...
Read the full article at National Review.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact