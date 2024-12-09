Michigan drug bills would shift profits to hospitals without helping the poor

A federal law requires manufacturers to sell drugs to nonprofit hospitals at a steep discount. The theory is that hospitals will then sell the drugs at a lower cost to the low-income people they serve. But there’s no requirement that they pass along those savings, so in reality, hospitals pocket the profits.
That’s how the federal 340B drug pricing program works. The poor effects from the program are well documented:
Despite this program’s dismal record, Michigan lawmakers want to expand it. House Bill 5350 and Senate Bill 1179 would prohibit manufacturers from limiting hospitals’ authority to purchase the discounted drugs. More importantly, it would allow pharmacies that contract with hospitals access to discounted drugs as well.
The federal 340B program has become a slush fund that simply shifts profits from drug manufacturers to certain hospitals. There’s scant evidence that it helps bring down health care costs, lowers drug costs for patients, or increases charity medical care.
