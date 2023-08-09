Punishing landlords will make the housing crisis worse

Michigan has a housing problem. The cost of rent and mortgages have increased substantially in recent years. Lawmakers want to do something about it, but, unfortunately, many of their proposed solutions will simply make the problem worse.
Dozens of bills have been introduced in Michigan this year relating to housing issues. Some are good, some are bad, most are minor. The media coverage of this issue has been decidedly uncritical.
For example, WLNS reported that bills have been introduced to “protect renters” with a “Renter’s Bill of Rights” set to “prevent landlords from being able to discriminate against tenants on the basis of race, religion or criminal background.”
But the actual bill cited, which passed the state House in a wide bipartisan vote, simply requires government housing inspectors to notify owners and tenants of violations and how serious they are. (Previously, there wasn’t an explicit mandate). Federal law has protected residents from housing discrimination based on race and religion since the 1960s.
Other media reports highlight potential benefits from unspecified bills, but these are light on specifics and give no consideration of the potential costs of the legislation. CBS Detroit covered a “Homeless Bill of Rights” bill but quotes proponents talking about things which are not in the bill.
Several other bills have also been introduced in Michigan in recent months, including:
These bills fundamentally misunderstand a key incentive for landlords. Property owners want to rent their property. Having empty housing units is bad business. Landlords look for reliable renters and spend most of their time trying to find and keep them. The above bills make it much more difficult to provide housing. They open landlords up to more lawsuits. They severely limit landlords’ ability to find reliable and safe renters by preventing them from using background checks or credit reports. And these bills make it nearly impossible for property owners to recoup money they are owed.
The end result of these proposed laws is that fewer landlords will consider renting property to low-income residents and more will focus their business on the higher-end market. Some will simply shut down, rather than absorb the additional risks. Those who remain in the business of renting to low-income residents will likely raise rents significantly in order to offset the additional liability.
The lawmakers sponsoring these bills say they want to take care of homeless and low-income citizens. But these bills will have massive unintended consequences and make it less likely that property owners will rent to those of lesser means. On net, these bills will surely increase housing costs for everyone, while deepening the housing crisis.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact