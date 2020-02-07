Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Banning Vitamin E Acetate, New Commercial Fishing Laws

February 7 MichiganVotes Roll Call Report

[Photo of Jack McHugh] By Jack McHugh

House Bill 4567: Overhaul commercial fishing laws: Passed 72 to 32 in the House
To revise and update many details, definitions and procedures in the comprehensive regulatory regime that governs commercial fishing in Michigan. Among other things three-bill package comprised of House Bills 4567 to 4569 would impose new restrictions on catches and require commercial fisherman who anchor nets in place to disclose their GPS coordinates to state authorities. The bills would also increase license fees and penalties for rule violations, impose new fish catch reporting requirements, and more.
House Bill 5160: Ban marijuana with vitamin E acetate added: Passed 102 to 2 in the House
To ban the sale or processing of marijuana that contains or has been combined with vitamin E acetate, which is implicated in a nationwide rash of lung ailments. Violations would be a misdemeanor crime subject to $10,000 fines.
House Bill 5161: Ban vapor products with vitamin E acetate added: Passed 102 to 2 in the House
To ban the sale of vapor products or alternative nicotine products that contain vitamin E acetate, which is implicated in a nationwide rash of lung ailments. Violations would be a misdemeanor crime subject to $10,000 fines. 
 

Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited. Permission to reprint any comments below is granted only for those comments written by Mackinac Center policy staff.

Mackinac Center for Public Policy

