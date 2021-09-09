Are Michigan Households Better Off Economically Since the Great Recession?

Remember how bad Michigan’s economy was in 2009? Shuttered factories. Mass unemployment. Wave after wave of news articles with depressing data. It seemed everyone knew someone moving from Michigan to somewhere else.
It’s true that we are seeing some tough economic times because of the pandemic. But the state is recovering. And in 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis, nearly every traditional measure of economic growth showed that Michigan households were much, much better off than a decade prior. And today, everything just … feels different, more optimistic. Whether it’s talking with people at my church or with my local chamber of commerce or with owners of local construction companies I serve with, I can’t think of anyone who wishes we had the economy at the end of the Great Recession of 2007-09.
So why does the United Way’s ALICE report say things haven’t gotten better for a huge percentage of Michiganders? It ostensibly measures families who are “Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.” According to the report, “The number of ALICE households alone increased from 19% in 2007 to 25% in 2019.”
In 2010, the methodology says, 40% of people are ALICE or in poverty. That changes only slightly by 2019, with 38% as ALICE or in poverty. The ALICE percentage stayed the same – 25% – while the poverty rate dropped from 15% to 13%.
This runs contrary to other economic data. From 2009 to 2019, Michigan’s unemployment rate went from 13.1% to 4.1% — a drop of more than two-thirds. The state gained nearly 600,000 jobs. Personal income increased from $41,000 to nearly $50,000 per person, adjusted for inflation, which is a 21% gain. Income grew significantly for the rich, the middle class and the poor.
This matches up with national economic polling. In 2009, a Gallup poll found that only 32% of people saw their financial situation getting better, while about 60% said their personal financial situation was fair or poor. In 2019, the numbers were flipped: 57% saw their financial situation improving and 56% rated their personal financial situation as good or excellent.
So why are the ALICE numbers so different than standard economic data? It’s primarily because the United Way report is measuring different things. Its economic data is measuring what is actually happening to people’s incomes and jobs. The ALICE methodology is measuring what certain households spend on basic necessities and assuming people who don’t spent that much are impoverished. That’s not a good way to measure how Michiganders are doing economically.
