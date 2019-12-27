A Recap of the 100th Michigan Legislature

The 100th Michigan Legislature completed its 2019 business and will commence its second year of regular sessions on Wednesday Jan. 8. The next Roll Call Report will be posted on Jan. 10. This report recaps the 2019 legislature’s volume of activity.
Since 2001 MichiganVotes.org has provided concise, objective and plain-English descriptions of every bill, amendment and vote introduced or taken in the Michigan legislature.
With the completion of the 2019 regular session, the site’s 19-year tally stands at 36,726 bills and 22,141 amendments introduced and described, plus 30,461 roll call votes taken by 553 legislators since 2001.
Individual lawmakers missed roll call votes 768 times in 2019, as reported in the Dec. 20 Roll Call Report. These can be viewed here.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited. Permission to reprint any comments below is granted only for those comments written by Mackinac Center policy staff.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact