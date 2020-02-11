The Michigan Context and Performance Report Card: Public Elementary and Middle Schools, 2019

Click here for an online, searchable database of all the school rankings.
This report represents the fourth in a series designed to measure the academic performance of Michigan elementary and middle schools. Similar report cards were published in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
The Context and Performance Report Card stands apart from standard measures of academic performance. It controls for the differences in students’ socioeconomic status at each school. This provides a more accurate appraisal of a school’s performance, since higher rates of student poverty are strongly correlated with lower academic subject test scores. Without this needed adjustment, school report cards could overrate the effectiveness of schools with relatively affluent student populations or underrate the effectiveness of schools with less affluent students.
The CAP report card also does not rely on creating a benchmark for “good” school performance. Rather, a school’s score on the report card is based entirely on how well that school performs compared only to other schools. A high “CAP Score” means only that a school performs well compared to its peers.
As with prior editions, the report card uses multiple years of student achievement data so as not to allow one year’s results to unduly influence a school’s ratings.