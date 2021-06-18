Voter ID, Tax Breaks, Knife Carry and More

Senate Bill 285: Require ID to vote, authorize exceptions: Passed 19 to 16 in the Senate
To require a person to show an original or a copy of identification when requesting an absentee ballot in person or by mail, with those unable to do so getting a "provisional" ballot. Also passed were Senate Bills 303 and 304 to authorize the provisional ballots, which require a voter to show documents within six days that verify his or her identity and address for the vote to be counted.
Senate Bill 362: Authorize certain developer tax breaks, and housing subsidies: Passed 28 to 7 in the Senate
To authorize a new form of property tax break for developers who refurbish or build rental housing and rent out at least 30% of the proposed units at below-market prices to households with incomes less than 120% of the median for their county (dubbed “attainable housing”). The bill would authorize a 50% property tax cut on the structures. Also passed was the related Senate Bill 360, to grant income tax breaks to these developers, which the Senate Fiscal Agency reports would bring "unknown and potentially significant" costs.
Senate Bill 422: Authorize additional subsidies for developers: Passed 28 to 7 in the Senate
To create another type of selective property tax break that local elected officials can give to certain developers, this one granting a 50% cut for up to 12 years for residential developments.
House Bill 4541: Expand Detroit transit police powers, 'rules of the road' for streetcars: Passed 33 to 2 in the Senate
To establish that Detroit "Q-Line" streetcar transit police are considered full law enforcement officers; House Bill 4540 does the same for the Detroit "People Mover" monorail. The bill would also amend the state vehicle code to add rules of the road for “streetcars” and regular vehicles that share the road with them, and also prescribes personal behavior rules for individuals who ride them (no smoking or spitting, etc.)
House Bill 4066: Preempt local knife carry restrictions: Passed 69 to 41 in the House
To preempt local governments or authorities from enacting any ordinance, rule, or tax relating to the transportation, possession, carrying, sale, transfer, purchase, gift, devise, licensing, registration, or use of a knife or knife making components that is more restrictive than state law.
House Bill 4561: Waive some state license fees in epidemic: Passed 97 to 10 in the House
To make restaurants and other food service establishments and vendors afflicted by government epidemic lockdowns eligible for refunds on the fees they incurred under various state license regimes. The House also passed related bills applying similar provisions to other occupational or business licensing regimes.
House Bill 4434: Cancel delivery of $300 weekly federal unemployment bonus payments: Passed 60 to 49 in the House
To end further state participation in delivering the $300 per week supplemental federal unemployment benefits included in the federal 2021 spending package. News reports indicate 25 other states have refused the benefits as of the date of this vote, due to concerns they incentivize people not to work when jobs are plentiful. The bill would also require the state unemployment agency to use clear and concise plain language in communications to employers and benefit claimants, with vocabulary based on a fourth-grade reading level.
Permission to reprint this blog post in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the author (or authors) and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy are properly cited.
Get insightful commentary and the most reliable research on Michigan issues sent straight to your inbox.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact