Mackinac Center Honors Legacy of Radio Giant Frank Beckmann

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is saddened to learn of the untimely death of Frank Beckmann, the long-time voice for freedom on Michigan's WJR radio and play-by-play announcer for the University of Michigan football team. He was a dear friend of the Mackinac Center and free-market supporters across Michigan.
"For decades, Frank's voice filled the airwaves with unmistakable passion and personality. He was trusted by thousands and beloved by the Mackinac Center,” said Mackinac Center President Joseph G. Lehman. “Frank shared our vision of protecting and defending a free and prosperous Michigan for generations to come. We send our condolences to his wife Karen, his two children and his grandchildren."
As we entered the New Year, the Mackinac Center was working alongside Frank, his family and our supporters on the launch of the Frank Beckmann Center for Journalism — a project of the Mackinac Center dedicated to ensuring that Frank's important work will endure. This project had the enthusiastic support of Frank and will launch as planned, supported by a matching gift from a generous supporter and fan. This new center will encompass the training of aspiring journalists in the field of investigative reporting, initiatives aimed at achieving greater government transparency and new means of communicating with audiences across the state of Michigan.
"Frank was a titan in Michigan broadcasting. News, sports, commentary — his long career spanned it all,” said Jarrett Skorup, senior director of marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center and incoming director of the Frank Beckmann Center for Journalism. “Just as importantly, Frank loved his country and the principles of freedom it's founded upon. We are humbled and honored to continue his legacy with the Frank Beckmann Center for Journalism."
To learn more about the Frank Beckmann Center for Journalism and the matching gift, click here. To read Frank Beckmann’s obituary, click here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
