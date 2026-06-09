Mackinac Center Hosts Evening Celebrating America’s 250 Years

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy welcomed supporters, community leaders, and partners from across Michigan on June 5 for “An Evening with the Mackinac Center,” an event marking America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring ideals of liberty, innovation, and self-government.
Held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, the evening featured acclaimed historian and bestselling author Walter Isaacson, whose remarks explored the lives and innovations of individuals who shaped our country and continue to guide its future.
Mackinac Center President Joseph G. Lehman also shared the organization’s vision for advancing freedom and opportunity in Michigan and beyond.
“We brought together nearly 500 people who believe in the principles that have driven American progress since its founding,” said Lehman. “As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this was a fitting celebration of the American experiment and a reminder that the freedoms we inherit are not guaranteed to endure. They require stewardship from each generation.”
The Mackinac Center thanks its sponsors, attendees, and supporters for helping make the evening a memorable celebration and a success.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
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