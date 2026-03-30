Mackinac Center Applauds Bipartisan Action on Physician Licenses

LANSING, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy applauded lawmakers for advancing a bipartisan measure to preserve licenses for thousands of Michigan physicians, an important step toward protecting access to care and recognizing the value of professional mobility.
House Bill 5455 reflects a simple idea: When qualified professionals are licensed and in good standing, Michigan should not put up unnecessary barriers that keep them from serving patients and communities. That principle should extend beyond medicinal workers.
“Reciprocity works for doctors, but it should work for every licensed professional,” said Jarrett Skorup, vice president of marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. “By not recognizing licenses from other states, Michigan is missing out on thousands of people ready to serve Michigan families. Outdated rules are keeping many sidelined, and universal licensing recognition is the simple fix Michigan’s workforce and economy need.”
The Mackinac Center has long supported universal licensing reciprocity to strengthen Michigan’s workforce by reducing barriers for qualified professionals moving to or continuing their careers in the state. Expanding reciprocity would help address worker shortages, improve access to services, and make Michigan more competitive.
This legislation shows policymakers can protect the public while modernizing outdated rules that limit opportunity. The same approach should apply across the licensing system: A professional who is qualified and in good standing elsewhere shouldn’t have to start over in Michigan.
The Mackinac Center encourages lawmakers to build on this bipartisan momentum by extending reciprocity across professions and advancing reforms that allow licensed workers to contribute more quickly to Michigan’s economy and communities.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
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