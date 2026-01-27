Mackinac Center Announces 2026 Policy Priorities

MIDLAND, Mich — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy released its 2026 policy recommendations, outlining key reforms to strengthen Michigan’s economy, increase government transparency, reduce regulatory burdens, and ensure reliable energy for families and businesses.
“Last year, we were encouraged to see lawmakers from both sides of the aisle come together to end a major business subsidy program in favor of funding our roads and to advance meaningful reforms that improve transparency and accountability, proving that pro-growth ideas can earn bipartisan support,” said Cami Pendell, vice president for government affairs at the Mackinac Center. “As we enter 2026, there is more good work to do, and we intend to build on that momentum by promoting policies that deliver measurable benefits for Michigan residents.”
The Mackinac Center’s 2026 policy recommendations include:
Rejecting new subsidy programs for select corporations, which are costly and unfair, and have failed to demonstrate measurable economic benefits.
Making government more transparent by ending public records exemptions for the Legislature and governor and enforcing timely compliance.
Ensuring reliable electricity by prioritizing dependable energy sources, including nuclear power, to meet growing demand.
Reducing burdens on workers through occupational licensing reform and universal license reciprocity.
Removing unnecessary regulatory barriers that restrict housing supply, job creation and entrepreneurship.
