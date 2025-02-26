Statements From Mackinac Center Policy Experts On Gov. Whitmer’s 2025 State of the State Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her seventh “State of the State” address tonight. Mackinac Center policy experts in fiscal, education and regulatory policy issued the following statements in response.
James Hohman, director of fiscal policy:
“The governor said her theme was to lower costs. There are a few things she mentioned that might do a little – permitting and license recognition, for instance. But most of her recommendations are to take taxpayer money from some people to give to others. That does not lower costs. Lawmakers approved $4.7 billion in select business subsidies and more than $3 billion in pork over the past two years. The state can get to the point where it fixes roads faster than they fall apart without going deeper into debt or raising taxes.”
Molly Macek, director of education policy:
“The governor correctly noted that Michigan spends more than most other states on education while getting some of the worst results in the country. Yet she neglected to present a plan or strategies that have been proven to work. Her actions, like repealing the third grade reading law and school accountability laws, have been detrimental to Michigan students.”
Jarrett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications:
“Governor Whitmer’s call to ‘build, baby, build’ and speed up permitting regulations will bring down housing costs. Lawmakers should put this into action and pass significant zoning reform for real results. We also applaud her efforts to support recognizing out-of-state licenses and reviewing licensing regulations that are on the books so Michiganders can get to work.”
Michael D. LaFaive, senior director of fiscal policy:
“Raising vape taxes may neutralize a viable harm reduction strategy and dramatically increase smuggling of vape products into Michigan. We’ve seen it happen elsewhere. It will happen here. Michigan already has a cigarette smuggling problem. Let’s not make it worse.”
~~~~~
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for free-market approaches to public policy that free people to realize their potential and their dreams.
