Rochester School Board Censures Trustee for Speaking Out

ROCHESTER, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy denounces the Rochester School Board’s censure of Trustee Carol Beth Litkouhi as an affront to free speech and government transparency.
The board censured Litkouhi and removed her from all committees after she wrote a Detroit News op-ed questioning a proposed countywide “enhancement millage” that would raise taxes on Oakland County residents.
“As an elected official, it is my duty to seek community input before making decisions,” Litkouhi said. “Taxpayers have a right to know when a new tax is being considered, not after it’s put on the ballot.”
The board referred to an “ethics statement” that it says prohibits trustees from sharing information publicly unless it has been authorized by the board. The Mackinac Center says the board’s bylaw is vague, overbroad, and in clear violation of the First Amendment. The tax proposal Litkouhi referred to in her op-ed is not confidential or privileged information. The board is using the bylaw to prevent discussions of public policy with constituents.
“The board’s attempt to silence one of its own for speaking publicly about a tax proposal is deeply troubling,” said Derk Wilcox, senior attorney at the Mackinac Center. “Elected trustees answer to voters, not to superintendents.”
