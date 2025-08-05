New Report: Michigan’s Green Energy Plan Means Higher Bills, More Blackouts

MIDLAND, Mich. — Michigan’s net-zero energy law could more than double utility bills, increase blackout risks, and deliver negligible climate benefits, a new report from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy warns.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “MI Healthy Climate Plan” mandates 100% clean energy by 2050 through a rapid transition to wind, solar, and battery storage as well as the phasing out of fossil fuels.
“Michigan’s Expensive Net-Zero Gamble: Projecting the Costs of Gov. Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan” was conducted in partnership with the Center of the American Experiment and Always On Energy Research. The report concludes that the governor’s proposed transition will strain the state’s power grid and impose major costs on taxpayers.
Key Findings:
$386 Billion Price Tag: Meeting the 2050 mandate with a wind-, solar-, and battery-based grid would cost $386 billion, imposing a severe burden on Michigan taxpayers.
Surging Utility Costs: Under a wind, solar, and battery regime, monthly utility bills could more than double by 2050 — amounting to an extra $228 per month.
Increased Blackout Threats: Relying on wind, solar, and batteries to power the state would compromise grid reliability, with multiple outages expected annually. The longest outage is projected to last 61 continuous hours during peak winter demand.
Minimal Climate Impact: Achieving the Governor’s net-zero goal would only reduce global temperatures by 0.0015°C by 2100, a negligible impact.
Policy Fixes: The study recommends ways to safeguard Michigan’s energy security and affordability and mitigate the dangerous impact of this law:
Pause Plant Closures: Delay shutting down coal, gas, and nuclear plants until reliable alternatives are available.
Establish a Reliable Portfolio Standard: Require utilities and regulators to consider the true, all-in costs of energy sources — including intermittency, backup and grid reliability — not just nameplate capacity or theoretical output.
Enact an “Only Pay for What You Get” Law: Charge customers only for reliable electricity, shielding them from paying for unreliable systems.
“Trying to achieve net-zero mandates using wind, solar, and batteries would hit Michiganders with skyrocketing bills and put Michigan’s electric grid at serious risk, in exchange for almost no environmental gain,” said Jason Hayes, director of energy and environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. “Lawmakers must reassess the reckless rush to close reliable and affordable energy sources and act to protect residents by ensuring a stable, affordable energy future.”
View full report here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
