Mackinac Center’s Patrick J. Wright to Receive Federalist Society’s Grano Award

DETROIT – Patrick Wright has spent nearly two decades restoring livelihoods by defending individual liberties in the courtroom, and now his work will be recognized with the 2025 Grano Award from The Federalist Society’s Michigan Lawyers Chapter. The ceremony will take place Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit. Wright is the first public interest attorney to receive this honor.
Currently vice president for legal affairs, Wright has led cases for the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation since 2005. His legal victories have set precedents that protect individual liberty — including worker’s freedom, parental rights, government transparency, and property rights.
"Patrick Wright pursues justice for those harmed by poor governance," said Mackinac Center for Public Policy President Joseph Lehman. “His courtroom wins restored rights to countless parents, business owners, and everyday taxpayers whose courage was inspired by knowing that Patrick would advocate for them.”
Named for the late Professor Joseph D. Grano, the award has previously been given to distinguished Michigan leaders, including former Michigan Governor John Engler and several Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justices and federal judges.
The public is invited to attend the award ceremony. Registration is available at fedsoc.org/chapters/MI/michigan-lawyers-chapter.
