Mackinac Center Sues Flint Community Schools Over Transparency Failures

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has filed a lawsuit against Flint Community Schools for repeatedly violating Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act. The legal action filed April 30 follows more than 50 business days of silence and evasion from the school district regarding a request for public records related to administrative travel and business expenses.
The Mackinac Center submitted a FOIA request February 17 to Flint Community Schools seeking expense reports for school administrators and staff for the years 2023 and 2024. Under Michigan law, public bodies must respond within five business days, or fifteen if they claim a permitted extension within that initial window. Flint Community Schools did neither.
After receiving no response, the Mackinac Center followed up on March 11 — sixteen business days after the original request. Though an unnamed district official vaguely acknowledged the request and claimed Flint Community Schools was “working on it,” the school district failed to provide any of the information required under FOIA.
In response to the stonewalling, the Mackinac Center issued a demand letter explaining the legal requirements and reiterating the need for a lawful response. That letter also went unanswered.
Michigan FOIA law is clear: public bodies must follow specific procedures to ensure transparency and public access to information. FCS has failed to meet those obligations despite multiple opportunities. This lawsuit is the latest step in the Mackinac Center’s ongoing efforts to make sure public officials are accountable to their taxpayers.
“Michigan taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent,” said Steve Delie, director of transparency and open government at the Mackinac Center. “Public officials don’t get to pick and choose which laws to follow. We look forward to holding Flint Community Schools accountable in court, as we have done with other government entities that attempt to hide information from the people they serve.”
The lawsuit was filed in Michigan’s 7th Judicial District Court. It is the latest among dozens of transparency-related lawsuits filed by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, which holds government officials and public entities accountable.
