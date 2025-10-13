Mackinac Center Promotes Cami Pendell to Vice President for Government Affairs

LANSING — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy announces the promotion of Cami Pendell to vice president for government affairs. In this role, Pendell will lead the organization’s legislative advocacy and government relations efforts, driving policies that promote freedom and opportunity for all Michigan residents. Pendell joined the Mackinac Center in 2022 as director of legislative affairs and quickly took on expanded leadership roles, including senior director of Workers for Opportunity and senior director of strategy. She has been instrumental in shaping legislative priorities and strengthening stakeholder relationships.
Based in the Mackinac Center’s Lansing office, Pendell will oversee strategy development, legislative initiatives, and government relations. She brings more than 25 years of experience in state government, including key roles in the Michigan Senate and House, as well as service as general counsel and legislative liaison for the Michigan Supreme Court. She also serves on the Michigan Legislative Exchange advisory board, which is housed within The Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University. Pendell earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and her law degree from Michigan State University College of Law.
“Cami’s proven leadership, deep legislative expertise and dedication to our mission make her an excellent choice for this role,” said Michael Reitz, executive vice president of the Mackinac Center. “Cami will help us advance free-market policies that make Michigan a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
