Mackinac Center Mourns Passing of Nathan Martin

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy team is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nathan Martin, son of Tammy Martin, a client in the lawsuit Martin v. Michigan Employment Relations Commission.
Nathan showed great courage in standing for the rights of home caregivers. He was a warrior in the important work of advancing freedom. It was an honor to get to know Nathan, and the staff of the Mackinac Center are grieved by his passing. Our thoughts are with Tammy, and we mourn the tragic loss felt by her and the rest of the Martin family.
“We are heartbroken to hear of Nathan’s passing,” said Derk Wilcox, senior attorney at the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Martin family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Nathan.”
