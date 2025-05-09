Mackinac Center Honors Edward Levy, Jr. and Terry Bowman with Freedom Awards

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is proud to recognize two distinguished individuals whose contributions have advanced individual liberty and opportunity across Michigan and the country.
Edward Levy, Jr. has been awarded the Champions of Freedom Award, which honors a lifetime of faithful dedication to the principles of freedom and self-reliance. Mackinac Center President Joseph G. Lehman presented the award, praising Levy’s achievements:
"Edward Levy, Jr. exemplifies principled leadership, personal integrity, and a deep commitment to liberty and opportunity. Through his visionary business leadership, tireless advocacy, and extraordinary philanthropic generosity, Ed has shaped public policy and uplifted communities across Michigan. His decades of service to the Mackinac Center and steadfast support for free enterprise have left a profound and lasting legacy. We are proud to honor him with the Champions of Freedom award in recognition of a lifetime devoted to advancing freedom and prosperity."
Also honored at this year’s Evening with the Mackinac Center in May was Terry Bowman, who received the Lives, Fortunes, and Sacred Honor Award. The award recognizes individuals who have risked their safety, economic security, or reputation for the cause of freedom. Bowman is a central figure in Michigan’s historic right-to-work movement.
“It is our great privilege to present Terry Bowman with the Mackinac Center’s Lives, Fortunes, and Sacred Honor Award, reserved for those who show exceptional courage in the fight for freedom,” said Michael J. Reitz, Executive Vice President at the Mackinac Center. “As a Ford employee and longtime UAW member, Terry boldly stood up against forced unionism, founding Union Conservatives and helping lead Michigan to become a right-to-work state. His efforts have empowered millions of workers across the country to reclaim their rights. Terry’s fearless commitment to liberty embodies the spirit of this award, inspired by the convictions of our nation’s founders.”
The Mackinac Center extends heartfelt congratulations to both honorees for their unwavering dedication to the principles of freedom and for inspiring the next generation of leaders.
