Lawmakers Seek Bipartisan Reform for MI Economic Development Programs

LANSING, Mich. — A bipartisan group of legislators in the Michigan House has joined forces to introduce an eight-bill package aimed at improving accountability and transparency in the state’s economic development programs. The legislation seeks to ensure taxpayers know how their money is being spent and whether job-creation promises are fulfilled.
The proposed legislation would bring greater oversight to economic development deals by:
Mandating “failure notices” when job creation targets are not met.
Ensuring proportional reductions in subsidies if goals fall short.
Strengthening reporting and accountability for the Michigan Strategic Fund and Brownfield Redevelopment Fund.
These reforms build on growing bipartisan recognition that Michigan’s current system of corporate subsidies lacks the oversight necessary to ensure programs are effective and trustworthy.
The full House package includes the following bills:
Access Before Approval – HB 5416
Failure Notice – HB 5418
MEGA Transparency – HB 5414
Proportionate Reduction – HB 5411
Interstate Compact Bill – HB 5413
Implementation of Interstate Compact Bill – HB 5415
Reporting Consequences for Michigan Strategic Fund – HB 5417
Reporting Consequences for Brownfield Redevelopment Fund – HB 5412
“Taxpayers deserve full transparency and accountability in how their money is being spent, what deals are being made, and whether companies deliver on the promises they make,” said James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
“Our research shows that most promised jobs from these programs never materialize — only one in 11 promised jobs is actually created. This legislation ensures that the government will hold companies and public officials accountable to their promises.”
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
