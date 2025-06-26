Coalition: Proposed Digital Advertising Tax Would Drive Up Costs for Small Businesses and Consumers

LANSING, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, along with a broad coalition of leading business associations, taxpayer advocates and policy organizations, has issued a joint letter to Michigan legislative leaders urging them to reject a proposed digital advertising tax. The coalition warns of severe consequences for small businesses, consumers, and the state’s economy.
Addressed to Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Matt Hall, the letter strongly opposes legislation like House Bill 4142, which would create a new, sliding scale tax on digital advertising revenues. The signatories argue that such a tax would hinder economic growth, drive up costs for consumers and invite costly legal challenges.
“Advertising is a major driver of economic activity in Michigan,” the letter states. “Hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers and businesses benefit from digital advertising and would be harmed by a digital advertising tax.”
Key Concerns:
“This legislative session presents an opportunity to focus on policies that strengthen Michigan’s economy and make it more competitive,” the coalition wrote. “Taxing digital advertising does the opposite.”
The coalition calls on lawmakers to focus on sustainable economic development and infrastructure funding strategies that do not place additional burdens on Michigan entrepreneurs or expose the state to costly lawsuits.
Organizations Signing the Letter Include: The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, Americans for Digital Opportunity, Americans for Prosperity–Michigan, Americans for Tax Reform, Association of National Advertisers, Council on State Taxation, Grand Rapids Chamber, Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Freedom Fund, National Federation for Independent Business–Michigan, National Taxpayers Union, NetChoice, and the Small Business Association of Michigan.
Read full letter here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
