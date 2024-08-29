Supreme Court Halts Biden Student Loan Plan

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy applauds the U.S. Supreme Court’s denial of the Biden-Harris administration’s request to continue one of its student loan giveaways. In an order Wednesday, the high court refused to disturb the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to enjoin the administration’s Saving on a Valuable Education plan.
“The Supreme Court has taken the appropriate steps to ensure that taxpayer dollars will not continue to be funneled toward unlawful student loan forgiveness programs while the legal challenges against the Biden-Harris administration continue,” said Patrick J. Wright, vice president for legal affairs at the Mackinac Center. “We look forward to the day when the Supreme Court once again strikes down the administration’s brazen attempts to circumvent the separation of powers so as to implement a plan that Congress rejected.”
The Biden administration continues to authorize widespread student loan forgiveness without congressional approval. Under the SAVE plan, the administration gave away $475 billion to student borrowers. On average, this costs every taxpayer in the United States more than $3,000.
The Mackinac Center, which is also suing the administration over other unlawful student loan forgiveness plans, submitted an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to stop the SAVE plan from continuing.
In July, the Mackinac Center, along with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, Cato Institute and the Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies, filed an amicus brief asking the court to reinstitute a separate nationwide preliminary injunction, which had previously been lifted by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. In a separate order, the Supreme Court noted that there is no reason to intervene now that the 8th Circuit has blocked the plan.
The Mackinac Center and Cato Institute, represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, have filed a separate lawsuit against the Department of Education’s early forgiveness for borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Income Driven Repayment programs.
Learn more about the Mackinac Center’s lawsuits here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
