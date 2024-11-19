School Board Members Should Put Students First

MIDLAND, Mich. — “Going in Reverse,” a study published by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, gives current and newly elected school board members new resources to prioritize student achievement during collective bargaining negotiations. The report explains why school officials should preserve elements of Obama-era reforms that gave districts more flexibility in recruiting, evaluating and placing teachers. The Center also launched Solutions for School Boards, an online resource for school board members interested in learning more about collective bargaining.
These resources come at an important time for Michigan school boards. Recent changes to state law mean that unions will demand school boards return to decades-old contract rules that make it virtually impossible to remove bad teachers. School boards will now have to bargain with unions over teacher evaluation criteria, placement, layoffs and other policies. These rules determine who stands at the front of our classrooms and directly impacts how much students learn.
“Going in Reverse” highlights the need for school boards to focus on student achievement when engaging in negotiations. The study provides a roadmap for navigating these contract discussions with the goal of maintaining high standards for teacher performance and student success.
Policy changes that went into effect earlier this year could make it harder to differentiate between good and bad teachers, undermining school officials’ ability to improve their personnel. The report recommends districts maintain as much authority as they can to flexibly manage their staff. These recommendations aim at raising student achievement and maintaining high standards in teacher evaluations.
In addition to featuring the findings of “Going in Reverse,” the Solutions for School Boards website highlights helpful resources, including a database of school union contracts. Also found there is a report published earlier this year, titled “The Tables Have Turned,” that explains the recent changes to collective bargaining law. The report also analyzes teacher union contracts from the 200 largest school districts in Michigan, which provide many lessons for school districts of all sizes.
"Effective teachers are critical to student success," said Molly Macek, director of education policy and author of the study. “School boards should ensure that collective bargaining agreements prioritize educational outcomes. Michigan's students deserve access to effective teachers and a high-quality learning environment.”
View the study here and the Solutions for School Boards website here.
