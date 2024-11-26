Prison Education Programs Reduce Recidivism, Boost Employment

MIDLAND, Mich. — Prison education programs have a positive impact on employment and recidivism rates, according to a new report from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The Center also released a ranking of state prison education programs. Michigan, which has taken steps this year to improve its prison education programs, is tied for 22nd.
The reports, How States Can Improve Education Programs in Prisons and State Ranking of Prison Education Programs, examine state policies and the return on investment that prison education programs provide, building on a widely cited meta-analysis from 2023. The rankings found that Ohio, California and Wyoming lead the nation in prison education initiatives, while Alaska, Missouri and Montana rank the lowest.
Lawmakers should note how states can improve rehabilitation efforts and maximize the return on taxpayer investment. There are four key policy actions states can take to improve their programs.
States could significantly expand their educational offerings in prison without large increases to their correctional budgets. Currently, prison education costs make up around 1% to 3% of total corrections expenditures in most states.
“Education is one of the most effective tools we have to break the cycle of incarceration,” said David Guenthner, vice president for government affairs at the Mackinac Center. “Lawmakers in Michigan and across the country should prioritize expanding and improving prison education programs. By doing so, states can reduce recidivism, save taxpayer dollars and better prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society.”
Learn more by reading How States Can Improve Education Programs in Prisons and State Ranking of Prison Education Programs.
