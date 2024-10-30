Mackinac Center Unveils 101 Recommendations to Revitalize Michigan

|
MIDLAND, Mich. — A broad range of policy reforms are needed to revitalize Michigan’s economy and a new comprehensive list of policy recommendations can serve as a guide. “101 Recommendations to Revitalize Michigan,” released today by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, includes a wide array of reform ideas aimed at reducing living costs, boosting quality of life, improving government services and making it easier to do business in Michigan.
“Michigan has gone from one of the wealthiest states to one of stagnation. But it doesn’t have to be that way — good or bad public policy is a choice,” said Jarrett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center. “These recommendations cross the political and ideological spectrum and, regardless of who controls Michigan’s governorship and legislative bodies, are sound public policy ideas for any lawmaker valuing individual freedom, economic fairness and competitiveness.”
The report highlights 12 key recommendations which would have the most significant positive impact on the state. These are:
These recommendations reflect the Mackinac Center’s commitment to champion policies that empower individuals, nurture economic freedom and ensure that Michigan becomes a competitive state where businesses and families can thrive.
The full “101 Recommendations to Revitalize Michigan” can be found here.
