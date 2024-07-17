Mackinac Center Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Halt Latest Student Loan Payoff

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Biden administration’s latest illegal and unconstitutional student loan program. The Mackinac Center, along with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, Cato Institute and the Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies, filed an amicus brief asking the Court to reinstitute the preliminary injunction in the case States of Alaska, South Carolina, and Texas v. Department of Education.
The brief challenges the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit’s June 30 decision to lift a lower court’s nationwide injunction on the U.S. Department of Education.
The Biden administration continues to authorize widespread student loan forgiveness without congressional approval. Under the SAVE plan, the administration authorized $475 billion in student loan forgiveness. On average, this costs every taxpayer in the United States more than $3,000.
“The Biden administration could literally take all of the gold out of Fort Knox and it would still not be enough to pay for its student loan improprieties,” said Patrick J. Wright, vice president for legal affairs at the Mackinac Center. “If the Biden administration is insistent on student loan relief, then it must negotiate with Congress.”
The Mackinac Center and Cato Institute, represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, have filed a separate lawsuit against the Department of Education’s early forgiveness for borrowers under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Income Driven Repayment programs.
Read the amicus brief here.
