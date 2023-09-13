Unlocking Economic Opportunity in Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. — A new report from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy provides an in-depth look at the occupational licensing laws that impact nearly one million Michigan workers. These state-mandated laws require people to complete education and training programs, pass tests and pay fees in order to work legally in certain jobs. While some licenses may protect public health and consumers, many are simply an unnecessary barrier for people who want to work.
The new report includes the following:
Michigan requires workers in approximately 180 different occupations to have a state license, creating a barrier to entry for many aspiring professionals. These licensing requirements artificially reduce the supply of workers, curtail competition and subsequently drive up costs for consumers. Licensing laws also directly benefit those already established in the industry by limiting their potential competition.
“By reducing barriers to entry, more individuals can participate in the job market, fostering a vibrant and competitive economy and enhanced consumer choice,” said Jarrett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the author of the study. “Fairer occupational regulations means more competition, lower costs and even lower crime rates.”
Read the full study here.
