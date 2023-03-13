Mackinac Center Welcomes Health Policy Advisor

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is pleased to welcome visiting fellow Josh Archambault as health policy advisor. Archambault brings a wide range of policy experience and expertise, with a focus on healthcare issues. He is the president and founder of Presidents Lane Consulting.
“If we don't fix healthcare now, the physical and economic health of our communities will suffer,” said Archambault. “I’m excited to be working alongside the Mackinac Center to help ensure Michiganders have access to quality and affordable healthcare. Your geography should not impact your healthcare destiny, and with some simple reforms like expanding telemedicine access and lessening scope of practice restrictions on healthcare professionals, we can make a big difference for many patients in Michigan.”
Archambault’s experience includes work as a senior legislative aide to a governor and as a legislative director for a state senator. He has worked for think tanks operating in thirty-five states, and District of Columbia. He is a regular contributor to The Apothecary, Forbes.com’s health care and entitlement reform blog. Josh holds a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a B.A. in political studies and economics from Gordon College.
“We are thrilled to have Josh lend his expertise to our team,” said Michael J. Reitz, executive vice president of the Mackinac Center. “A lot of lessons were learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the temporary reforms put in place to help give people greater access to health care should be made permanent.”
View the Mackinac Center’s healthcare policy priorities here. Learn more about the Mackinac Center’s work on healthcare here.
